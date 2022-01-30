TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce sales of $786.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.20 million. TEGNA posted sales of $937.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in TEGNA by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.36. 1,341,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,674. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

