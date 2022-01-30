Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.93. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.58. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

