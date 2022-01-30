Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 22,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $299.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.45.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

