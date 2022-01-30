Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a SEK 125 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

