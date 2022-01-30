Telsey Advisory Group Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.