Telsey Advisory Group Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $30.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

