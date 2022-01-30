Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 66,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. 37,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.4051 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

