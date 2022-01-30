TENT (TENT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98,566.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. TENT has a market capitalization of $763,065.74 and approximately $98,566.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00249594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00106814 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004097 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.