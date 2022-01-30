Teradyne, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.68.

NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.