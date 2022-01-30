Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Terumo has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.