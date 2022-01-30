The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.05.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $303.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.80 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

