The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 82.1% in January

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 77,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

