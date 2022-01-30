The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,764,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.