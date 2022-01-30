The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

NYSE HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

