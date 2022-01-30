The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

