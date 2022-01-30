The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

