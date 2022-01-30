The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $44,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.20. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

