The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.51% of NiSource worth $48,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

