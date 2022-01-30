The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $46.49 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $46,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,353,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.