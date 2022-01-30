The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.63 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of Ulta Beauty worth $50,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $358.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

