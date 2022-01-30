The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $56.60 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,441 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.54% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $56,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $1,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 321,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 209,360 shares during the period.

RSX stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

