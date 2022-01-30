The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Middleby worth $28,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

