The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 29,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $4.9188 per share. This represents a yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

