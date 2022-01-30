The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.