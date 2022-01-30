The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.69) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.92) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.71) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 730 ($9.85) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.88).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 711.20 ($9.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 556 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 803.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 752.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

