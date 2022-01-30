The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.7% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $287.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

