The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,375 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Shares of TTD opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

