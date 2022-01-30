The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,010.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,010.63 ($27.13).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,240 ($30.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 1,750 ($23.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.25) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.71) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of LON WEIR traded down GBX 32 ($0.43) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,701 ($22.95). 554,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,070. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.44). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,735.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,737.38. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

