Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.45. Thermon Group shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a PE ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
