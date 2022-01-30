Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.45. Thermon Group shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a PE ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

