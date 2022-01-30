TheStreet Lowers Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $218.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.