THORChain Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00010874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $28.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.34 or 0.06841926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.83 or 0.99758594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052848 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

