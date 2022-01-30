TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.67 ($4.74).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 360 ($4.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TIFS traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 230.50 ($3.11). The company had a trading volume of 944,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,475. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 216 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.03.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

