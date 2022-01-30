Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) & Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Texas Community Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06% Timberland Bancorp 38.24% 13.75% 1.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.24 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.20 $27.58 million $3.27 8.44

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

