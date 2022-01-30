Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $20.36 on Friday. Toast has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

