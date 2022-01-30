Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.02 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

