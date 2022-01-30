TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.36).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:TCAP traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 142.40 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,449,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,245. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 123.42 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.55). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.