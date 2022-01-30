Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 275

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.32).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.01.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

