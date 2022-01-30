Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBK. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

