TrueFi Price Tops $0.19 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $106.07 million and $5.95 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108672 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.