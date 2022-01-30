Truist Financial Corp Buys 7,285 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amarin were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 36.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 57.5% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amarin by 23.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

