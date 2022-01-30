Truist Financial Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of HZO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

