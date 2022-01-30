Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Buy Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.08.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.24 and a 12-month high of C$62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

