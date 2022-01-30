Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

