Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO traded up $11.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.23. 4,452,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,404. Twilio has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.