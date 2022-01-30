UBS Group Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $121.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.76.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

