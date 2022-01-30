UBS Group Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $121.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.76.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.