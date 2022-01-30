UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UCBJF remained flat at $$98.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $120.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

