Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $17.99 on Friday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

