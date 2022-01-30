UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.41) price target on UniCredit in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.67 ($20.08).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.