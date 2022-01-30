United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 901,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

