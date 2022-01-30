United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UPS opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.84. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,337 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

